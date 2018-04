Deputies hold vote on sheriff after Florida school massacre

This photo taken Feb. 21, 2018, shows Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel speaking before a CNN town hall broadcast, at the BB&T Center, in Sunrise, Fla. The union that represents the deputies who responded to the Florida high school massacre is holding a no-confidence vote on the sheriff. The Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Association is conducting a poll of its members about their confidence in Sheriff Scott Israel. It will end Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - The union that represents the deputies who responded to the Florida high school massacre is holding a no-confidence vote on the sheriff.

The Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Association is conducting a poll of its members about their confidence in Sheriff Scott Israel. It will end Thursday night.

President Jeff Bell says the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting that killed 17 people is only one issue. He said in an email that other issues include the office not providing needed equipment and training for deputies. The 3-year-old union represents more than half the county's sworn deputies.

Israel issued a statement saying it is "unfortunate and appalling" that Bell is using the school shooting "as a bargaining tactic to extort a 6.5 percent pay raise" for the union's members.

Israel was re-elected in 2016.

This story has been corrected to show that the vote will end Thursday night.