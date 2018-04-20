Minnesota woman suspected of killing 2 captured in Texas

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) - A woman suspected of killing her husband in Minnesota and a woman in Florida has been captured at a South Texas resort.

The U.S. Marshals Service says two federal deputy marshals arrested 56-year-old Lois Riess on Thursday night at a South Padre Island, Texas, restaurant. South Padre Island is a beach resort community 27 miles (43 kilometers) from the crossing into Mexico.

Riess had been on the run since at least late March when her husband, 54-year-old David Riess, was found fatally shot at their home in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. She became the subject of a nationwide hunt.

Investigators believe she used the same gun that killed her husband to fatally shoot 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson of Bradenton, Florida. Hutchison was found dead April 9.

Authorities believe Riess killed Hutchinson to assume her identity.