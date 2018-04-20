Maryland governor honors deputy who fired at school shooter

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A school resource officer who fired at a student gunman in Maryland is receiving more honors.

Blaine Gaskill, a deputy first class with the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, received a governor's citation on Thursday. The Washington Post reports that Gov. Larry Hogan called him a hero who did everything right. Gaskill also was honored by the Washington Nationals, who had him throw the first pitch at their home opener.

Seventeen-year-old Austin Wyatt Rollins mortally wounded 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey before killing himself at Great Mills High School last month.

Officials say Gaskill responded immediately and fired a shot that hit the gun in the teen's hand just as Rollins shot himself in the head.

