Teen shot, grenade thrown into Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Authorities in Baton Rouge have recovered and safely detonated a live grenade that was thrown into a house where a teenager was shot.

Louisiana news outlets report that the incident happened Friday, around 5:20 a.m.

No suspects have been arrested. And it's unclear if the person who threw the grenade is the same person who shot the unidentified teenager.

The 16-year-old was hospitalized with what authorities called moderate injuries. He was hit in the arm and upper torso when shots were fired into the home. Someone then broke a window and tossed in the grenade.