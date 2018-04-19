Michigan: More free water in Flint would 'stigmatize' city

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - The state of Michigan is defending a decision to cut off free bottled water in Flint, saying tap water now is as "good or better" than in many communities.

Attorneys responded Thursday to a request that the state be ordered to resume water distribution. Federal Judge Judith Levy is holding a hearing Friday.

Gov. Rick Snyder announced an end to free water on April 6. Tests show Flint is far below the federal action level for lead.

But some residents and Mayor Karen Weaver say bottled water should remain available until home water lines are replaced, a job that will last until 2020.

Attorneys for the state say anyone concerned about Flint's water can still get a free filter. Lawyers say a restraining order would "further stigmatize" Flint.