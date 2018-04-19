New Hampshire bill to protect intoxicated drivers spiked

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has killed a bill that would have allowed intoxicated people to sleep it off in their cars without being charged with drunken driving.

The bill, which had passed the state Senate last month, was voted down in the House on Thursday. It would have specified that sleeping or resting in a parked car would not be considered driving or attempting to drive under the driving while intoxicated laws.

Supporters argued that sobering up in a car shouldn't be considered an attempt to drive, but rather an attempt not to kill someone.

Opponents argued the bill would have unintended consequences because it would also exempt behavior outside of a car. They said that could allow drunken drivers to avoid charges after crashes if they exit their vehicles.