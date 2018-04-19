Better weather should aid Oklahoma wildfire fight

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Firefighters are hoping that better weather will help them battle wildfires in Oklahoma, though conditions are critical in Arizona and New Mexico.

U.S. Forest Service spokesman Todd Schroeder said Thursday that a fire near Leedey, about 110 miles (180 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City, that has burned about 440 square miles (1140 square kilometers) of land is about 15 percent contained.

A 106-square-mile (275-square-kilometer) blaze near Woodward, about 40 miles north of Leedey, is about 45 percent contained.

Schroeder says higher humidity and milder winds of about 10 mph (16 kph) should help firefighters make progress against the fires.

The Storm Prediction Center says the fire danger is extremely critical in eastern Arizona and western New Mexico because of low humidity and wind gusts of 45-55 mph (72-88 kph).