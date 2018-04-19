Convicted ex-high school athlete wants off sex offender list

FILE â€“ In this Sept. 14, 2017, file photo, Ma'lik Richmond, center, of Steubenville, Ohio, and his attorney Susan Stone, left, walk out of U.S. District Court in Youngstown, Ohio. An Ohio judge has scheduled a Thursday, April 19, 2018, hearing about whether Richmond, a high school and college football player convicted as a juvenile of raping a 16-year-old girl during an alcohol-fueled party, should be removed from the state's sex offender listings. (AP Photo/Dake Kang, File)

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) - A judge is hearing arguments about whether a man convicted as a juvenile of raping a 16-year-old girl should be removed from Ohio's sex offender registry.

Judge Thomas Lipps scheduled the hearing for Thursday in Juvenile Court in Steubenville to consider the request of former Steubenville High school football player Ma'Lik (muh-LEEK') Richmond.

Richmond was convicted in 2013 of raping a West Virginia girl during an alcohol-fueled party following a football scrimmage the previous year.

Lipps ordered Richmond classified as a sex offender. Richmond initially was required to register his address every six months for 20 years. Lipps in 2014 decreased Richmond's reporting requirement to once a year for 10 years.

Ohio law allows juveniles to request complete removal from the registry. The state opposes Richmond's request.