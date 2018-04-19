Bette Midler to return to 'Hello, Dolly' for a summer run

NEW YORK (AP) - Bette Midler is not quite ready to say goodbye to her Dolly.

The Divine Miss M is returning to the Tony Award-winning revival of "Hello, Dolly!" on July 17 for a six-week run that will close the production on Aug. 25, The Associated Press has learned.

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2014 photo, entertainer Bette Midler poses for a portrait in New York. Midler is returning to the Tony Award-winning revival of â€œHello, Dolly!â€� for a six-week run that will close the production on Aug. 25. (Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP, File)

Midler is not coming back empty-handed. She also has lured previous co-stars David Hyde Pierce and Gavin Creel back as well. Pierce earned a Tony nomination in the show and Creel won a best featured Tony.

Tickets for the reunited cast's final shows go on sale on April 28.

The iconic role of Dolly Levi marked Midler's return to the Broadway musical stage in about 50 years and she shattered box office records at the Shubert Theatre. She won the Tony for best actress in a musical.

The Grammy- and Emmy Award-winner plays a matchmaker and schemer in the show, which features the songs "Put On Your Sunday Clothes," ''Before the Parade Passes By" and "So Long Dearie."

Midler stepped into the role last spring and ended her run in mid-January. She was replaced by Bernadette Peters, who will now leave after the July 15 show.

The first national tour of "Hello, Dolly!" kicks off in October at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, starring Tony Award-winner Betty Buckley.

