Man charged after 3-year-old daughter shoots mother

In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 photo, police tape surrounds the scene where a 3-year-old girl accidentally shot and wounded her pregnant mother in a car parked outside a northwestern Indiana thrift store. The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Merrillville, Ind., as the girl, a 1-year-old boy and her mother waited in the car while the woman's boyfriend was inside the store. Police say the man is the girl's father and apparently left the loaded gun in the car. (Rob Earnshaw/The Times via AP)

In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 photo, police tape surrounds the scene where a 3-year-old girl accidentally shot and wounded her pregnant mother in a car parked outside a northwestern Indiana thrift store. The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Merrillville, Ind., as the girl, a 1-year-old boy and her mother waited in the car while the woman's boyfriend was inside the store. Police say the man is the girl's father and apparently left the loaded gun in the car. (Rob Earnshaw/The Times via AP)

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Police say an Indiana man is facing charges after his 3-year-old daughter accidentally shot her pregnant mother with a gun he left in the woman's car.

Merrillville police say Menzo Brazier of Michigan City was charged Thursday with criminal recklessness and neglect of a dependent. The 21-year-old is currently jailed.

Investigators say Shanique Thomas was waiting in the car Tuesday as Brazier was inside a nearby thrift store. Thomas told detectives she heard a loud pop and realized she was bleeding.

Detective Sgt. James Bogner says the child "had no idea what she had done and she was very scared."

Police allege Brazier left a loaded handgun between the center arm rest and the front passenger seat. Investigators say a bullet passed through the driver's seat, Thomas and the windshield.

Thomas underwent surgery and suffered nerve damage.