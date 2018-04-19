House where Rosa Parks sought refuge will be displayed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after she fled the south will be displayed in Rhode Island for at least a month after all because several groups have provided money.

The future of the rebuilt house from Detroit was uncertain after it was taken on a trans-Atlantic journey and Brown University reneged on plans to exhibit it.

A nonprofit arts organization, WaterFire Providence, will put it on display within two weeks.

WaterFire is receiving money from the Nassh Family Foundation, one of the original exhibit sponsors, NAACP Providence, and others.

Brown will pay for the dismantling and transportation after the exhibit ends.

It runs through at least June 3.