Arkansas Ten Commandments display to be installed next week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A Ten Commandments monument will be installed outside Arkansas' Capitol next week, months after the original display was destroyed.

The Arkansas Secretary of State's office said it expects the new display to be installed on the morning of April 26.

The original display that was installed outside Capitol last June was destroyed less than 24 hours later. The man accused of driving his car into it apologized in 2015 for also destroying a Ten Commandments monument outside Oklahoma's Capitol.

A state commission in December approved the final design for Arkansas' replacement display, including four concrete posts for protection. Crews have installed the posts and repaired the monument's base.

A 2015 law required the state to allow the privately funded monument on state Capitol grounds.