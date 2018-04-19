No bail for alleged East Coast leader of violent MS-13 gang

This photo provided by the DEA, Miguel Angel Corea Diaz, center, the alleged East Coast leader of MS-13, is lead by Drug Enforcement Administration officers, Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in Baltimore. DEA agents have brought Diaz to New York to face murder conspiracy and drug-trafficking charges. Prosecutors say Diaz ordered beatings and killings and directed the gang's drug operations in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Texas and elsewhere. (Drug Enforcement Administration via AP)

This photo provided by the DEA, Miguel Angel Corea Diaz, center, the alleged East Coast leader of MS-13, is lead by Drug Enforcement Administration officers, Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in Baltimore. DEA agents have brought Diaz to New York to face murder conspiracy and drug-trafficking charges. Prosecutors say Diaz ordered beatings and killings and directed the gang's drug operations in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Texas and elsewhere. (Drug Enforcement Administration via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) - The alleged East Coast crime boss of the notorious street gang MS-13 has been ordered held without bail at his first court appearance on Long Island, where prosecutors accuse him of having a hand in a wave of violence.

Miguel Angel Corea Diaz had been jailed in Maryland in a separate drug case. Drug Enforcement Administration agents transported him to Nassau County on Wednesday for his Thursday hearing.

When the charges against Corea Diaz and 16 other defendants with alleged ties to MS-13 were announced earlier this year, DEA officials described him as the "point man on the East Coast who would report to MS-13 hierarchy in El Salvador."

An indictment alleges the 35-year-old Corea Diaz ordered beatings and killings and directed the gang's drug operations in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Texas and elsewhere while using the street name "Reaper."