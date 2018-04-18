Prosecutors: Cohen raid materials to be shared by May 11

NEW YORK (AP) - Prosecutors say the Justice Department can give President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, copies of materials seized in raids last week by May 11.

They notified a New York judge Wednesday.

Prosecutors said they can begin turning over materials on April 27 and would expect that most of the items would be shared within two weeks. The exception would be the content of some telephones that require longer for information extraction.

The government recommended that federal Judge Kimba Wood in Manhattan hold the next hearing on May 25. Wood said Monday that she might appoint a special master to resolve some conflicts over what materials are subject to attorney-client privilege.

Lawyers for Cohen have recommended several lawyers as special master candidates. The government Wednesday recommended three former magistrate judges.