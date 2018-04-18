Fallen Massachusetts police officer to be laid to rest

YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - Thousands of police officers from hundreds of departments have marched to a church where the funeral for a Massachusetts officer killed in the line of duty is being held.

A long ribbon of uniformed and white-gloved officers marched from the local high school to St. Pius X Roman Catholic church in Yarmouth on Wednesday to stand outside during the Mass for Yarmouth K-9 Officer Sean Gannon.

The Mass is to be followed by a private burial for family and colleagues.

The 32-year-old Gannon, promoted posthumously to sergeant, was shot and killed last Thursday while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Barnstable.

Gannon, who was married, was an eight-year veteran of the department.

Gannon's dog, Nero, was shot, but underwent surgery and is recovering.