Atlanta airport: Departing jet reports engine smoke, returns

ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say a Delta jet that left Atlanta for London reported smoke coming from one of its engines and returned to the airport, where firefighters immediately doused the engine.

A Delta Air Lines spokeswoman, Liz Savadelis, said via email there were 274 passengers and 14 crew members aboard the flight, which encountered an issued with its Number 2 engine Wednesday before returning to Atlanta and being met by the airport response crew.

Airport spokesman Andrew Gobeil told The Associated Press no one was hurt.

Tweeted photographs on social media showed airport firefighting trucks directing powerful sprays at the jet's right wing. An airport tweet said: "Units hosed down the aircraft's smoking engine."

Delta says passengers were put on a different plane.

