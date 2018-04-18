Motion seeks to erase ex-Massey CEO Blankenship's conviction

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, former Massey CEO and West Virginia Republican Senatorial candidate, Don Blankenship, speaks during a town hall to kick off his campaign in Logan, W.Va. Blankenship claims documents that would have assisted his defense weren't made available to his attorneys before his trial and he's asking a federal court to vacate his misdemeanor conviction. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Attorneys for former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship are seeking to erase his misdemeanor conviction related to the deadliest U.S. mine disaster in four decades.

A motion filed Wednesday in federal court in Charleston claims federal prosecutors withheld information that would have assisted in Blankenship's defense at his trial.

It says the government produced reports and other information after the trial's completion. Many of the documents involved interviews with people who testified at the trial.

The motion seeks an evidentiary hearing.

Blankenship served one year in prison for a misdemeanor conviction related to the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men at the Upper Big Branch mine in West Virginia.

He announced the motion through his U.S. Senate campaign.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office in Charleston declined to comment.