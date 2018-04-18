Ex-Michigan lawmaker asks for lawsuit to be reconsidered

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A former Michigan lawmaker who was expelled from office amid a sex scandal is asking a court to reconsider her lawsuit against the Michigan House, legislators and staff.

The Holland Sentinel reports that Republican Cindy Gamrat filed a motion for reconsideration on April 12, after a federal judge dismissed her claims against government officials last month.

Gamrat and former legislator Todd Courser were involved in an extramarital affair in 2015. Gamrat's motion says the court failed to address her claim that she was treated unfairly during the investigation and hearings that led to her removal.

Gamrat's motion alleges that new evidence is being revealed in Courser's criminal case supporting her original lawsuit's claims of wiretapping, eavesdropping, stalking and conspiracy.

Courser faces criminal proceedings for allegations of perjury and misconduct.