Michigan correctional facility on lockdown after fights

ST. LOUIS, Mich. (AP) - A mid-Michigan prison is on lockdown after a series of prisoner fights.

State Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Wednesday that officials will "gradually ease out of" lockdown status at the St. Louis Correctional Facility in Gratiot County in the coming days.

Gautz says about 50 prisoners were involved in the fighting that started Thursday and broke out again on Sunday and Monday. The largest involved 15 prisoners Monday morning in the yard.

The prison was locked down Monday. Twenty prisoners have been moved to other facilities.

Officials believe the fights were over territory or rights to use phones and electronic messaging terminals.

The facility is one step below maximum security and houses about 1,100 prisoners.

Gang fighting Sunday night at a South Carolina prison killed seven prisoners and injured 22.