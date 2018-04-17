Ivanka Trump, treasury secretary talk taxes in New Hampshire

Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to President Donald Trump, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, center, participate at an event on Tax Day, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Derry, N.H., to promote the recently passed tax cut package. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to President Donald Trump, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, center, participate at an event on Tax Day, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Derry, N.H., to promote the recently passed tax cut package. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

DERRY, N.H. (AP) - Ivanka Trump says Tax Day is nothing to celebrate, but most Americans will be much happier the next time the filing day rolls around.

Trump has been traveling the country to promote the sweeping rewrite of the U.S. tax code her father, President Donald Trump, signed last year. She and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) were in New Hampshire on Tuesday, the deadline to file federal income taxes.

Mnuchin declined to comment on the president filing for a tax return extension but said in general, individuals and businesses have that option and the IRS just wants people to pay and follow the law.

The IRS website to make payments was down Tuesday but Mnuchin said officials would make sure taxpayers get extensions and are able to file once the system comes back up.