White student pleads guilty, admits racial slur in fight

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) - A white Cornell University student has admitted using a racial slur during an attack on a black student and has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

Police initially charged 20-year-old John Greenwood, of Toronto, with assault as a hate crime after a black student said he was attacked by several people who hurled racial epithets outside his residence near the Cornell campus in Ithaca, New York, in September.

Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said Tuesday that Greenwood admitted using racial slurs but that it doesn't appear the brawl was racially motivated. He notes "alcohol was a significant factor." He says the victim and his family agreed with the reduced charge.

Greenwood has apologized and said he used "unacceptable" language.

The court ordered Greenwood to perform 75 hours of community service and pay restitution.