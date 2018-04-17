Rapper Kodak Black to leave jail in September

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Rapper Kodak Black, who was arrested earlier this year after a video showed people handling marijuana and a gun around an infant, will remain in a Florida jail until September.

The 20-year-old rapper's attorney, Bradford Cohen, told the Sun Sentinel that Black, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, reached a deal with Broward County prosecutors Tuesday.

Octave had been on house arrest in January when he was jailed on several felony charges, including child neglect and drug possession. A guest at his Pembroke Pines home live-streamed the video.

The serious felony charges were later dropped, but Octave still faced charges of associating with people associated with criminal activity and driving with a suspended license.

As part of his deal, Octave will no longer be on house arrest or probation after he leaves jail. Octave has been in and out of jail several times since August 2016.

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/