Body confirmed as another child in SUV that went over cliff

MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) - Officials in California have confirmed that a body pulled from the Pacific Ocean last week was another child from a family killed when their SUV plunged over a cliff in Mendocino County.

The coroner's office said Tuesday that DNA analysis confirmed the body was that of 12-year-old Ciera Hart.

FILE - In this March 27, 2018, file photo provided by the California Highway Patrol a helicopter hovers over steep coastal cliffs near Mendocino, Calif., where a vehicle, visible at lower right, plunged about 100 feet off a cliff along Highway 1, killing all passengers. The SUV was carrying the Hart family, from Woodland, Wash. On Tuesday, April 17 the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said that one of the bodies recovered has been identified as being Ciera Hart, a missing member of the Hart family. (California Highway Patrol via AP, File)

Investigators determined that parent Jennifer Hart was drunk and the crash was intentional.

Toxicology results showed Jennifer Hart's wife and several children had large amounts of a drug in their systems that can cause drowsiness.

Toxicology results are still pending for Ciera Hart. She was the fourth of the six children to be recovered.

The crash happened just days after authorities in Washington state opened an investigation amid allegations the children were being neglected.

