Florida school shooting survivor files 1st victim lawsuit

This April 6, 2018 file photo shows Anthony Borges being pushed by his grandfather Alfredo Borges in Plantation, Fla. The family of Borges have filed a civil suit. Tuesday, April 17, 2018, against Nikolas Cruz, the suspected shooter of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre. Also named in the case are the estate of Cruz' late mother, a family that allowed Cruz to stay with them after her death and three mental health facilities where Cruz south treatment. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A teenager who took five bullets in the Florida school mass shooting has become the first victim of the Valentine's Day rampage to file a lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday names as defendants shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, the estate of his late mother, a family that took him in after his mother's death and three mental health facilities that treated him. It seeks unspecified damages.

It was filed on behalf of 15-year-old Anthony Borges, who authorities say was shot while blocking a doorway to protect other students.

It's not clear what assets Cruz has or the amount of his mother's estate. Cruz could be forced to hire a private lawyer if the assets are substantial.

The 19-year-old Cruz is charged with 17 counts each of murder and attempted murder.