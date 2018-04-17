Fallen Massachusetts police officer to be laid to rest

YARMOUTH, Mass. (AP) - Police officers from across the country are expected to attend the funeral of a Massachusetts officer who was killed in the line of duty.

A funeral Mass for Yarmouth K-9 Officer Sean Gannon is scheduled for Wednesday morning at St. Pius X Roman Catholic church in the Cape Cod town. The Mass will be followed by a private burial for family and colleagues.

This undated photo posted on the official Facebook page of the Yarmouth, Mass., Police Department shows officer Sean Gannon, shot to death on Thursday, April 12, 2018, while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Barnstable, Mass. (Yarmouth Police Department via AP)

State police say K-9 units from multiple departments are expected to line the route from the church to the cemetery.

The 32-year-old Gannon was shot and killed last Thursday while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Barnstable.

Gannon, who was married, was an eight-year veteran of the department.

Gannon's dog, Nero, was shot but underwent surgery and is recovering.