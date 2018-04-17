Sun Country to cover some added costs for stranded travelers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Sun Country Airlines says it will cover some additional costs for travelers stranded in Mexico after the airline canceled flights due to a weekend snowstorm battering the Midwest.

An estimated 250 people were stuck when Minnesota-based Sun Country couldn't provide planes because the airline was ending seasonal service on Saturday. Passengers who managed to rebook on other airlines complained of spending hundreds or thousands of dollars more to get home from Los Cabos and Mazatlan.

President and chief executive Jude Bricker wrote in a note to employees Tuesday that the airline would refund original round-trip tickets, plus any additional reasonable transportation costs to get passengers home.

Bricker's note made no mention of covering lodging for travelers forced to stay overnight, and a spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email.