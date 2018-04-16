Gunfire at Vegas company picnic kills one, suspect at large

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police are searching for a man accused of opening fire on a Strip resort's company picnic, killing a woman and critically injuring a man in what investigators are calling workplace violence.

Police say 42-year-old Anthony Wrobel walked up to a table at The Venetian picnic and fired, striking an executive and an employee at Sunset Park on Sunday evening.

Lt. Ray Spencer says Wrobel is also a Venetian employee. His vehicle has since been located at McCarran International Airport.

A woman in her 50s was killed. A man, also in his 50s, was being treated for critical wounds at a local hospital. It wasn't immediately clear which victim was the executive.

No attorney or publicly listed phone number was immediately available for Wrobel.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.