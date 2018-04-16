South Carolina prison secured, coroner called to scene

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - State police were called to help secure one of South Carolina's most dangerous prisons.

The South Carolina Corrections Department says State Law Enforcement Division agents responded around midnight Sunday to "an ongoing situation" at Lee Correctional Institution. Prisons spokesman Jeff Taillon told The Associated Press the prison was secured around 3 a.m. Monday after multiple inmate fights that broke out at 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

Taillon said no officers were wounded, but gave no details on dead or injured inmates. Some local media reported the local coroner had been called.

The maximum-security facility in Bishopville houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina's most violent and longest-serving offenders. Two officers were stabbed in a 2015 fight. One inmate killed another in February.