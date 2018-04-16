Snow records toppled in South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin

Neighbors John Bauer, right, and Fahmi Osman help residents dig their vehicles out of the snow after Saturdays blizzard, in Minneapolis, Minn., Sunday, April 15, 2018. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Records fell as an April snowstorm blanketed the Upper Midwest.

The National Weather Service says the 14.9 inches (37.8 centimeters) at Minneapolis airport from Friday through Sunday set a record for the largest April snowstorm ever there. It's also the snowiest April on record in the Twin Cities. And it's the snowiest start to a calendar year there, with 70.3 inches (178.6 centimeters) since Jan. 1.

In South Dakota, Sioux Falls set records for a single day in April at 13.7 inches (34.8 centimeters) Saturday and a record April total of 24.9 inches (63.2 centimeters). Huron and Mitchell set two-day record totals for April of 15.5 (39.4 centimeters) and 16.2 inches (41.1 centimeters) respectively.

In Wisconsin, the storm ranks as the all-time second largest snowstorm in Green Bay at 23.5 inches (59.7 centimeters) and a record April total of more than 35 inches (89 centimeters) there.