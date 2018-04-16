Underwater vehicle to inspect damaged Great Lakes oil pipes

FILE - This Feb. 11, 2014, aerial file photo shows a view of the Mackinac Bridge, which spans a 5-mile-wide freshwater channel called the Straits of Mackinac that separates Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan said Friday, April 13, 2018, that the flow of crude oil through twin pipelines through the Straits should be suspended until authorities determine how severely they were damaged by what may have been a ship anchor strike. The Coast Guard is delaying action because of a heavy storm expected this weekend. (Keith King/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP, Pool, File)

FILE - This Feb. 11, 2014, aerial file photo shows a view of the Mackinac Bridge, which spans a 5-mile-wide freshwater channel called the Straits of Mackinac that separates Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan said Friday, April 13, 2018, that the flow of crude oil through twin pipelines through the Straits should be suspended until authorities determine how severely they were damaged by what may have been a ship anchor strike. The Coast Guard is delaying action because of a heavy storm expected this weekend. (Keith King/Traverse City Record-Eagle via AP, Pool, File)

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) - The company that owns twin oil pipelines beneath the waterway that connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan is preparing to launch an underwater vehicle to inspect damage that may have been caused by a ship's anchor.

A spokesman for Enbridge Inc. said Monday the remote-controlled vehicle will examine the submerged pipes in the Straits of Mackinac. They are part of Line 5, which carries 23 million gallons (87 million liters) of crude oil daily between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario.

Enbridge temporarily shut down the line over the weekend, blaming a power outage at its Superior terminal.

Officials say dents in both pipes may have been caused by "vessel activity" also believed responsible for damaging two electric cables that leaked 600 gallons (2,271 liters) of coolant fluid into the straits.