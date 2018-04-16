Judge to hear more evidence in eccentric heir's murder case

LOS ANGELES (AP) - It's been more than three years since the arrest of eccentric New York real estate heir Robert Durst in the execution-style shooting of his best friend years earlier in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors could move closer to bringing him to trial if they can show probable cause at a hearing that begins Monday that Durst killed Susan Berman in order to silence her from revealing what she knew about the death of the multimillionaire's first wife.

The 75-year-old Durst has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors have started recording testimony over the past year of older witnesses who might not be available if there is a trial. Some of the testimony includes damning evidence for Durst.

Durst's defense team didn't reply to messages seeking comment.