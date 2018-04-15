Small plane crashes in Virginia, killing 1

CROZET, Va. (AP) - State police say one person was killed after a plane crashed in Virginia.

The Daily Progress reports that just before 9 p.m. on Sunday multiple rescue crews from Charlottesville and Albemarle County responded to a crash and a large fire in Crozet, 12 miles (19 kilometers) west of Charlottesville.

Police say the small, private aircraft was located in a field and that the remains of the body will be taken to the medical examiner's office for autopsy and identification.

Steep terrain and weather conditions complicated rescue efforts. Severe weather and tornado warnings have moved throughout the region on Sunday. Thousands are reportedly without power.

Police say the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were notified and the crash remains under investigation.