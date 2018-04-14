Gun rights supporters brave blustery day to rally in Wyoming

A 3% flag is held during a pro gun-rights rally at the state capitol, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Gun rights supporters rallied across the United States to counter a recent wave of student-led protests against gun violence. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The latest on gun rights rallies planned at state capitols across the U.S. (all times EDT):

5:45 p.m.

Gun-rights advocates bearing a variety of firearms are rallying in front of the Wyoming Supreme Court building in Cheyenne.

Among those attending the rally Saturday was Republican gubernatorial candidate Taylor Haynes, who said he was carrying a gun under his leather duster. Haynes told the crowd the U.S. Constitution couldn't be enforced without its Second Amendment, which he called the most important.

Westley Williams, of Cheyenne, said he's worried the Second Amendment is slowly being chipped away. Williams was carrying an AR-15 rifle.

An Associated Press reporter counted about 100 people at the event.

Rallies were held in state capitols across the U.S. to push back against efforts to pass stricter gun control laws that were launched nationwide after a Florida high school shooting that left 17 dead in February.

___

4:15 p.m.

Hundreds of people have gathered in front of Delaware's statehouse to support the right to keep and bear firearms.

Some of those who attended Saturday's rally on Dover's legislative mall openly carried rifles and handguns. Others carried American flags and flags reading "Don't Tread on Me."

An Associated Press reporter at the rally estimated more than 400 people were participating.

The gathering was one of several organized in state capitals around the country Saturday to reinforce gun rights. The rallies are in response to increased efforts to enact more firearms restrictions after a shooting at a Florida high school in February that left 17 dead.

Daniyel Baron helped organize the Delaware rally. The former Marine said he fears the current gun-restriction efforts are a precursor to eventual prohibition of all gun ownership.

___

4 p.m.

Gun rights supporters gathered at the state Capitol in Atlanta for one of dozens of rallies planned at statehouses across the U.S.

According to The Associated Press' count, more than 135 attended the rally Saturday, and more were arriving. Most of them were armed and some held signs as they listened to speeches. A few people wearing "Black Lives Matter" T-shirts made videos, but didn't interact with the ralliers.

The rallies come less than three weeks after hundreds of thousands marched in Washington, New York and elsewhere to demand tougher gun laws after the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17.

A group called the National Constitutional Coalition of Patriotic Americans says organizers have permits for gatherings in 45 states. They encouraged supporters to bring unloaded rifles in states where it's legal.

___

2:28 p.m.

About 40 gun rights supporters have gathered at the state Capitol in Atlanta for one of dozens of rallies planned at statehouses across the U.S.

Saturday's rallies come less than three weeks after hundreds of thousands marched in Washington, New York and elsewhere to demand tougher gun laws after the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17.

In Atlanta, a few people wearing "Black Lives Matter" T-shirts showed up at the rally and made videos, but didn't interact with the ralliers.

A group called the National Constitutional Coalition of Patriotic Americans is spreading word of the rallies on social media. Organizers say they have permits for gatherings in 45 states. They are encouraging supporters to bring unloaded rifles, but only in states where it's legal.

___

11:26 a.m.

Gun rights supporters are expected to rally at state capitols across the U.S. to counter a recent wave of student-led protests against gun violence.

Saturday's rallies come less than three weeks after hundreds of thousands marched in Washington, New York and other U.S. cities to demand tougher gun laws after the February school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17.

Organizers are encouraging gun rights supporters to bring unloaded rifles to the rallies.

A group called the National Constitutional Coalition of Patriotic Americans is spreading word of the gatherings on social media. Coalition co-founder David Clayton says organizers have permits for rallies Saturday in 45 states. He stressed that people should only bring guns in states where it's legal.