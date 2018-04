FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Fire officials say a Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing at a North Dakota airport.

KFGO reports the jet with 189 passengers on board was heading from Minneapolis to Anchorage, Alaska, Thursday evening when the crew reported smoke in the cockpit.

Fire officials say the plane landed safely at Hector International Airport in Fargo about 7:30 p.m. The airline has not explained what caused the smoke.