Suspect in shooting of police officer faces arraignment

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) - A man described by authorities as a career criminal is heading to court to face a murder charge in the shooting death of a Massachusetts police officer.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Thomas Latanowich is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Barnstable District Court in the death of Yarmouth dog officer Sean Gannon.

This undated photo posted on the official Facebook page of the Yarmouth, Mass., Police Department shows officer Sean Gannon, shot to death on Thursday, April 12, 2018, while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Barnstable, Mass. (Yarmouth Police Department via AP)

Police say the 32-year-old Gannon was shot in Barnstable (BAHRN'-stuh-buhl) on Thursday while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home.

Gannon's dog, Nero, was injured. Its condition was not immediately known.

Yarmouth Chief Frank Frederickson said the 8-year veteran, was a "wonderful young man" with a promising career ahead of him.

Latanowich, of Somerville, was taken into custody after an hour-long standoff. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.