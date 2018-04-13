Detroit-area man shoots at black teen who asked for help

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) - A 53-year-old suburban Detroit man has been jailed after shooting at a black teen who police say knocked on his door to ask for directions to school.

The 14-year-old boy, Brennan Walker, was not injured in the shooting.

The Oakland County sheriff's office says deputies were called to the Rochester Hills' home about 8:20 a.m. Thursday after a woman told 911 that her husband had chased a black male who tried to break in.

Walker fled and deputies found him down the street.

Walker of Rochester Hills told WJBK-TV that he was trying to explain to the woman that he needed directions to Rochester High School when a man came downstairs and grabbed a gun.

Walker says he "started to run" and that's when he "heard the gunshot."