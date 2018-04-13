Baltimore museum to auction 7 pieces to diversify collection

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Baltimore Museum of Art will auction off seven artworks by 20th century artists, including Andy Warhol, to diversify and contemporize its collection.

The Baltimore Sun reports the seven pieces going on the auction block at Sotheby's in May were all created by white men, making way for the approved acquisition of nine artworks by contemporary artists, several of whom are black.

The museum said in a release Friday that it holds stronger works by Warhol, Franz Kline and the other artists whose pieces will be sold. The money raised will be exclusively used to acquire works from 1943 onward.

Museum director Christopher Bedford has advocated for collections that reflect the populations of home cities. Although the majority of Baltimore's population is black, the museum owns relatively few pieces by black artists.

