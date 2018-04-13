Miami Beach curbs tricky sales tactics, pricey food & drinks

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Miami Beach now has new rules after complaints that some restaurants trick unsuspecting tourists and other customers into ordering expensive food and drinks.

The Miami Herald reports one cocktail can cost more than $50 and food specials can price checks in the hundreds of dollars at several restaurants on Ocean Drive. Miami Beach now requires restaurants to display prices for all food, drinks and specials, as well as any service charges, on menus at sidewalk cafe tables.

The rules commissioners passed this week enable the city to revoke violators' permits for sidewalk cafe tables and even business licenses.

Commissioner Mark Samuelian says the regulations are part of an effort to improve the experience in South Beach.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com