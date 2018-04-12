Heather Locklear pleads not guilty to battery of deputies

FILE - In a July 24, 2013 file photo, Heather Locklear arrives at the TNT 25th Anniversary Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Locklear has pleaded not guilty to attacking deputies who answered a domestic violence call at her Southern California home. Locklearâ€™s attorney entered the plea on her behalf in Ventura County Superior Court on Thursday to four misdemeanor counts of battery on an officer. A pretrial hearing is scheduled June 7. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) - Heather Locklear has pleaded not guilty to charges she attacked deputies who answered a domestic violence call at her Southern California home.

Locklear's attorney entered the plea to four misdemeanor counts of battery on an officer in Ventura County Superior Court on Thursday. A pretrial hearing is scheduled June 7. Neither side had any comment after the arraignment.

Authorities say Locklear kicked, pushed and shouted at deputies who were answering a report that she'd been violent with her boyfriend on Feb. 26. She was not charged with domestic violence.

Defendants in misdemeanor cases generally don't have to appear in person if they are represented by an attorney.

The 56-year-old actress is best known for appearing on "Dynasty" and "T.J. Hooker" in the 1980s and "Melrose Place" in the 1990s.