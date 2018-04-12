Mower, tooth in a box, Vishnu doll in New Jersey beach trash

In this April 6, 2018 photo trash lies on a beach in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. On Thursday April 12, 2018, the Clean Ocean Action environmental group released the results of its annual beach sweeps program, in which nearly 374,000 items of trash were removed from New Jersey's beaches in 2017 by volunteers. More than 80 percent of the items were plastics, which can be deadly to the marine environment. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) - The bizarre trash items plucked from New Jersey's beaches last year might be enough to cause nausea or heartburn. But don't worry, a bottle of Pepto-Bismol was among the items collected.

Among the items listed by a New Jersey environmental group were a lawn mower, a saw blade, an empty medical marijuana container, a strobe light, and two fire extinguishers.

Other items included a plastic statue of the Hindu god Vishnu, a cheese grater, and a human tooth in a box.

Aside from the bizarre items, Cindy Zipf of Clean Ocean Action said Thursday most of the trash consisted of plastics, which can kill fish and animals that swallow it.