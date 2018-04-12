Mower, tooth in a box, Vishnu doll in New Jersey beach trash

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (AP) - The bizarre trash items plucked from New Jersey's beaches last year might be enough to cause nausea or heartburn. But don't worry, a bottle of Pepto-Bismol was among the items collected.
Among the items listed by a New Jersey environmental group were a lawn mower, a saw blade, an empty medical marijuana container, a strobe light, and two fire extinguishers.
Other items included a plastic statue of the Hindu god Vishnu, a cheese grater, and a human tooth in a box.
Aside from the bizarre items, Cindy Zipf of Clean Ocean Action said Thursday most of the trash consisted of plastics, which can kill fish and animals that swallow it.