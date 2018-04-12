Lynx star Whalen will do double duty as UMinnesota coach

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017, file photo, Minnesota Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen points toward her jersey during a rally at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, the day after the team won the WNBA championship. Whalen to returning to her alma mater as the University of Minnesotaâ€™s new womenâ€™s basketball coach, athletics director Mark Coyle announced Thursday, April 12, 2018. As Gophers coach, Whalen will continue to play for the Lynx. (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Lindsay Whalen is going to be busy this year: She has been named the new women's basketball coach at Minnesota, her alma mater, and will continue to play for the WNBA champion Minnesota Lynx.

Athletic director Mark Coyle announced Whalen's hiring on Thursday. The 13-year WNBA veteran says becoming coach and being a Gopher again "is a dream come true."

The WNBA regular season begins in early May and runs through mid-August. The Gophers won't open their season until October.

Whalen, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, announced in February that she was retiring from international competition after first joining the U.S. team in 2002.

The Hutchinson, Minnesota, native finished her career as Minnesota's all-time points leader, along with being second all-time in assists and third in steals. Whalen led the Gophers to their only Final Four in program history in 2004. She replaces Marlene Stollings, who left Minnesota after four years to take over the program at Texas Tech.