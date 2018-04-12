Missouri governor's approach similar to Trump's amid scandal

In this Jan. 10, 2018, photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate in Jefferson City, Mo. Facing mounting calls to resign following sexual misconduct allegations, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appears to be taking a cue from President Donald Trump as he fights for his political survival amid a #MeToo movement that has felled dozens of other prominent politicians and public figures. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is using similar wording as President Donald Trump to denounce accusations of unwanted sexual aggression.

But reaction from his fellow Republicans indicates Greitens may have a more difficult time than Trump surviving politically. Allegations about Trump's behavior were known before his election, but Greitens had cultivated a campaign persona of an all-American hero.

Greitens is a former Rhodes Scholar, Navy SEAL officer, author and motivational speaker who ran for office on a pledge to clean up corruption.

A report released by a legislative committee investigating Greitens detailed testimony from a woman who said Greitens slapped, grabbed, shoved and threatened her during unwanted sexual encounters.

Greitens denies any violence or criminal wrongdoing in what he insists was a consensual relationship with the woman before he became governor.