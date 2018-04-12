A new Kardashian arrives as Khloe gives birth to daughter

This combination photo shows television personality Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York on May 15, 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson at the NBA basketball team media day in Independence, Ohio, on Sept. 25, 2017. Various outlets have reported that the 33-year-old reality star has given birth to a baby girl, but her reps have not commented. Kardashian was expecting the baby with Thompson. The birth comes amid a torrent of tabloid speculation about the couple after surveillance video showed the basketball star with other women. There has been no comment from either Kardashian or Thompson on the matter. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) - Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a daughter with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson.

The Cavaliers said Thursday they have excused Thompson from practice for the birth of his daughter. Kardashian's representatives have not commented on the birth, which was first reported by TMZ.

The birth comes amid a torrent of tabloid speculation about the couple after surveillance video showed the basketball star making out with other women. There has been no comment from either Kardashian or Thompson about the video.

It is Thompson's second child and the first for Kardashian.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star has long talked about her desire to be a mother.