Man guilty in death of former Supreme Court justice's sister

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson, Arizona, man has been convicted of negligent homicide in a 2016 car crash that killed the younger sister of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

Jurors on Wednesday also convicted Jarrad Barnes of criminal damage, endangerment, driving with an illegal drug and possession of marijuana.

He was acquitted of manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Authorities say 77-year-old Ann Day suffered fatal injuries after her vehicle was struck head-on by a car that crossed a median.

Day was a former Arizona Republican state senator and Pima County supervisor.

Barnes is scheduled to be sentenced May 14.