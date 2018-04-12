Legislature gives final approval to moving James K. Polk

FILE - In a March 24, 2017 file photo, visitors look at the burial place of President James K. Polk and his wife, Sarah Polk, on the grounds of the state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. The body of former president James K. Polk has been moved three times since he died of cholera in 1849, and now an effort to move it again has taken on a life of its own in the Tennessee Legislature. A much-debated resolution urging that his remains be moved to a fourth resting place appeared dead in March 2018, but was resurrected before winning final approval Monday night, April 9, 2018, in the House. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Nearly 170 years after President James K. Polk died, the Tennessee Legislature is urging that his remains be exhumed and taken to a fourth resting place - but it might take a while longer before the shovels hit the ground.

It took more than a year of fighting over the remains of American's 11th president, but the Tennessee Senate on Thursday agreed to the House version of a resolution recommending that Polk be moved yet again.

Polk died of cholera in 1849. His body was moved twice in the 1800s. His remains and those of his wife, Sarah, are currently on the grounds of the Tennessee Capitol.

Two state agencies and a court still would have to approve moving the remains to the Polk museum, about 50 miles away.