Mountain Valley Pipeline proposes expansion into N. Carolina

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline want to extend the project from Virginia into North Carolina.

A news release Wednesday announced plans for an extension of the natural gas pipeline, which begins in West Virginia, called MVP Southgate.

The new segment would receive gas from the Mountain Valley Pipeline mainline in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, and extend approximately 70 miles south to new delivery points in Rockingham and Alamance counties in North Carolina.

The news release says MVP Southgate would provide natural gas to PSNC Energy, and additional customers will have the chance to subscribe.

The main Mountain Valley Pipeline has drawn strong opposition from environmental groups, and the new addition is likely to do the same.

MVP Southgate has a targeted in-service date of late 2020.