Police release names of 6 killed in Arizona plane crash

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say they've identified the six people killed in the fiery crash of a small plane on a golf course in a Phoenix suburb shortly it took off from a nearby airport.

Scottsdale police say the victims were 26-year-old Erik Valente, 28-year-old James Louis Pedroza, 23-year-old Mariah Sunshine Coogan, 28-year-old Anand Anil Patel, 22-year-old Helena Lagos and 23-year-old Iris Carolina Rodriguez Garcia.

Their hometowns weren't immediately available Wednesday, but police say the victims' families have been notified.

The Piper PA-24 Comanche went down Monday night on the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course and burst into flames.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators were at the crash site Tuesday examining the burned wreckage next to a tree.

The NTSB will issue a preliminary report on circumstances of the crash within two weeks.