Parent: Baseball coaches discussed plan to 'bean' daughter

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) - A youth sports organization in New Hampshire is investigating a parent's allegations that two baseball coaches talked about a plan to hurt his 11-year-old daughter to force her to quit the program.

Foster's Daily Democrat reports Dan Klein, of Madbury, alleges the coaches said they'd instruct a player to strike his daughter in the head with a baseball during practice.

Klein said his daughter is the only girl enrolled to play on a team in her division. He said two other coaches at the meeting who found the discussion inappropriate told him about the conversation that allegedly took place during a draft meeting to assign players to team rosters last month.

Oyster River Youth Association Director Matthew Glode says the organization is investigating.

