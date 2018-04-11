Man regrets 911 call that led to Sacramento police shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - A neighbor says he regrets making the 911 call that preceded the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man in a Sacramento, California, backyard.

Dave Reiling tells the Sacramento Bee he heard breaking glass the night of March 18 and went outside to find the windows of his truck smashed and a man in a hooded sweatshirt nearby. That's when he called the authorities.

Reiling says that knowing his report led to the shooting of 22-year-old Stephon Clark makes him never want to call 911 again.

Clark was shot by two officers while he stood in his grandparents' backyard, across the street from where Reiling lives.

Reiling, who is white, said Monday he wasn't sure if the man he saw by his truck was Clark.

