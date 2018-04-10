Woman's attorney accuses governor's team of 'smear campaign'

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The attorney for a woman who had an affair with Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is accusing his attorneys of a "smear campaign."

Attorney Scott Simpson said in a phone interview Tuesday that the Greitens team wants to discredit the woman before she testifies at his criminal trial next month.

Greitens is charged with invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a compromising photo without the woman's consent in 2015, before he was elected.

Defense attorneys said in a court filing Sunday that the woman, in a deposition, wasn't sure whether she saw Greitens holding a phone during the encounter. But Simpson says Greitens told her he had a photo, and he threatened to distribute it if she spoke of the affair.

Simpson wants the full transcript of the woman's deposition released.